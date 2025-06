A 75-year-old St. Catharines man is facing charges after an indecent act in Port Dalhousie.

Police were called last night at 7:45 p.m. to Lakeside Park in St. Catharines where witnesses reported a man in the area of the carousel and beach touching himself inappropriately.

Officers arrested the suspect.

75-year-oldĀ Edward Lee Hanson is charged with one count of an indecent act.