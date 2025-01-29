The senior, who was hit by a vehicle in Niagara Falls, has died from his injuries.

The 79-year-old was hit while crossing the road in the area of McLeod and Dorchester just before 7 p.m. on Monday.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, and emergency services were called.

The man was taken to an out of region hospital with life-threatening injuries, and police say he has died.

Detectives continue to investigate, and anyone with information or any who may have been in the area with video footage or dash cam footage is encouraged to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext 1009504.