A 79-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Niagara Falls.

The man was crossing the road in the area of Mcleod Road and Dorchester Road just before 7 p.m. last night when he was struck by a car.

A 62-year-old man was driving the vehicle, stayed on scene, and wasn't hurt.

The 79-year-old man was taken to an out-of-region hospital.

Detectives with the Collision Reconstruction Unit are investigating.

Anyone with information or any who may have been in the area with video footage or dash cam footage is encouraged to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext 1009259.