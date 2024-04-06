A Niagara Falls man has been arrested for sexual assault in a Costco.

On Friday April 5th, officers were called to the Costco on Pin Oak Drive in the Falls for a reports of a man acting strange around female customers.

It was later revealed he was responsible for groping a woman in her 20s just a few days prior in the same store.

Officers later arrested him in his home in the Falls.

79-year-old Kim Chan Pham has been arrested and charged with sexual assault.

Detectives believe there could be more female victims between 9 and 18 years old involving the same suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009407.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.