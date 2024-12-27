iagara Regional Police have released the latest list of those charged between December 15th to December 21st 2024.

"In an effort to bring further attention and deterrence to driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, the Niagara Regional Police Service will be reporting the names of those people who are charged with an alleged criminal impaired driving offence in the Region."



The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Jemile CASHWELL, 45 years, Baltimore MD, USA

Abderamane MAHAMAT NOUR, 35 years, Niagara Falls

Halina MARITCH, 35 years, Lincoln

David K. ALTAMIRANO, 27 years, Thorold

Belinda SPIELMACHER, 70 years, Welland

Jeffery S. HILL, 51 years, St Catharines

Magdalena KULA-REID, 39 years, Grimsby

Dexter A. BANGAYAN, 43 years, Niagara Falls