Niagara Police are investigating a break and enter at a school in Lincoln.



It happened Saturday, July 27, 2024, between 9-10 p.m. at Twenty Valley Public School on Victoria Avenue.



Police say a suspect, or suspects, broke in and caused extensive damage to the interior of the school and property inside the school.



Damage is estimated at $80,000 to $100,000.

The suspects then fled the area.



Detectives are asking witnesses or anyone in the area with video surveillance, including Simons Lane and Twenty-Third Street, to contact the lead detective by dialing 905-688-4111, option 3, extension #1009528.



Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

