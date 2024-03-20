An 80-year-old man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Niagara Police were called out just before noon yesterday to the area of Four Mile Creek and Line 4 Road.

Police say an 80-year-old man was driving a silver SUV northbound on Four Mile Creek Road when he crossed the centre line and collided with a blue pickup truck travelling in the opposite direction.



The critically injured the driver, and his female passenger, who remains in critical condition.



The man died in hospital today.