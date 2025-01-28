The federal government and the Niagara Region are taking a major step towards helping the homeless.

Both have agreed to contribute $4.4 million each to support people living without homes, including in encampments.

The deal was signed today as part of the government's Unsheltered Homelessness and Encampments Initiative (UHEI).

Funding will support the implementation of Niagara's Community Encampment Response Plan, allocating funding to the region’s three largest municipalities: St. Catharines, Niagara Falls and Welland.

" By working directly with communities like Niagara, we are empowering local leaders to implement solutions that meet their unique needs and create pathways to stability for those experiencing homelessness." Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Member of Parliament for St. Catharines Chris Bittle

“Everyone deserves a safe and stable place to call home. This significant federal investment in Niagara’s Community Encampments Response Plan will help address the urgent challenges of unsheltered homelessness and encampments in our communities. By expanding shelter spaces, transitional housing, and critical support services, we’re working to ensure that those experiencing homelessness have access to the resources they need to find stability and hope for the future.” Member of Parliament for Niagara Centre, Vance Badawey

Niagara Regional Chair Jim Bradley says the only true, long-term solution to homelessness is helping people find and maintain stable housing.

He says the funding will help expand a wide variety of Niagara-wide services and supports that will help those most vulnerable.