A major celebration will be held in Fort Erie this summer to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the Prince of Wales Stakes.

The Fort Erie Race Track has announced the second jewel of the Canadian Triple Crown, will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 9th.

Officials say it will be a thrilling showcase of Canada’s finest three-year-old thoroughbreds competing for a $400,000 purse and a chance to gallop into the history books.

The Prince of Wales Stakes draws horse racing enthusiasts from across the country.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the 90th Prince of Wales Stakes, a testament to Fort Erie’s rich racing heritage and our commitment to delivering world-class thoroughbred competition,” said Drew Cady, the track’s general manager. “Following last year’s incredible race and strong wagering numbers, we’re eager to build on that momentum and welcome fans to experience this historic occasion.”

Last year’s Prince of Wales Stakes generated plenty of excitement, with an 11-horse field driving more than $700,000 in wagering which boosted the full day’s race card to $3.03 million in total wagering.

That was the second largest handle since the Fort Erie Live Racing Commission took over operations in 2010.

The draw for the 90th Prince of Wales Stakes will take place on Thursday, Sept. 4, at noon, offering an early glimpse of the contenders vying for this coveted title.

Fort Erie’s 128th racing season kicks off on Tuesday, May 27, with regular race days on Mondays and Tuesdays, leading up to this marquee event.

For more information about the Prince of Wales Stakes, or to check out the track’s full slate of race dates click here.