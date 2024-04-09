If you're wondering whether there is a Guinness World Record for ``largest gathering of people dressed as the sun'', the answer is, yes, and it now belongs to Niagara Falls, Ont.

The same day as a solar eclipse crossed through Niagara Falls, the city says 309 people clad in red ponchos with yellow suns hanging over their chests gathered on a boat against the backdrop of the iconic falls and in the presence of an official adjudicator to set the new mark.

A spokesperson for Guinness World Records confirmed the city as the new record-holder.

In a news release, the city says it took the title from Beijing-headquartered China Life Insurance Company Limited, which achieved the record with 287 participants in 2020.

Niagara is no stranger to Guinness World Records.

The ``fastest marathon flipping a pancake'' belongs to a U.S. man who crossed the Casino Niagara International Marathon finish line in Canada, and a waterpark there holds the record for ``most people howling simultaneously''.



