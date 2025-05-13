A 2-year-old dog is recovering after being abandoned in Niagara Falls.

Niagara SPCA say the dog was found by police inside a apartment with severely matted hair that cause pain when he moved.

The matting was so tight to the skin that the dog had to be sedated for grooming.

He is now happy and healing at the Niagara SPCA.

Investigators are looking into the case and charges are pending for failure to provide medical care and for abandonment.

The SPCA call this another example of how they work together with the Animal Crimes Unit to help animals in need.