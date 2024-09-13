A helicopter manufacturing plant in Fort Erie is celebrating 40 years in business.



Today, Airbus Helicopters, held a celebration with Ontario's top politician in attendance along with his Minister of Economic Development.



Premier Doug Ford spoke to the crowd this afternoon praising Airbus and its employees.



"The work done here, the helicopters you build, are relied on everyday by law enforcement, fire services, air ambulance workers and everywhere else around the world. I can't imagine a stronger vote of confidence in what you do, than having first responders, who put their lives on the line every single day as your customer."



Airbus employs over 4,500 people across ten plants in Canada, including 300 workers at the Fort Erie plant.



It was back in 1984, Airbus put roots down in Canada by establishing its first helicopter manufacturing plant in Fort Erie.

