Niagara hospitals are seeing an 'alarming' spike in flu cases.

Niagara Health issuing a reminder for residents to take influenza seriously, with a growing number of patients needing to be hospitalized, including several in intensive care.

Medical Director, Infection, Prevention and Control and Head of Service for Infectious Diseases at Niagara Health, Dr. Karim Ali, says residents should take flu season seriously and get vaccinated.

He says this year’s flu shot appears to be highly effective in preventing severe illness.

Ali said this is the worst flu season the region has seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"While public attention in recent years has been focused on COVID, he warned that influenza remains a significant threat."

You are also being encouraged to wash your hands frequently with soap and water, and to stay home when sick.