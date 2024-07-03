Summer on Lake Erie means algae concerns.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration algal bloom forecast for the lake is moderate to larger-than-moderate for the summer.



Associate Director of Environmental Defence, Ashley Wallis says it comes down to the right nutrients getting to the water.



She adds that farmers need more help to upgrade fertilizer technology and possibly taking some land to use as a buffer between crops and the lake.



Click HERE to listen to Ashley discuss the issue on Niagara in the Morning.



Currently there are three beaches listed as unsafe for swimming due to algae, those are Nickel Beach, Reebs Bay, and Waverly Beach.

Check the region beach results at https://niagararegion.ca/living/water/beaches/default.aspx