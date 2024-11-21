It's all hands on deck in Port Colborne to support those in need this holiday season.

This year, Port Colborne will be hosting a holiday drive in support of Port Cares and Gillian’s Place.

The All Hands on Deck Holiday Drive will collect new unwrapped toys or books, non-perishable food, used clean coats, and new mittens.

Drop-off locations include the Fire Hall, Engineering and Operations Centre, the Vale Health and Wellness Centre, City hall, and the library.

The City will also be collecting non-perishable food items at the upcoming lighted Santa Claus Parade on Saturday December 7th.

For more information, head to portcolborne.ca