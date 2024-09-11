It is almost time to dress up like a superhero and raise much needed funds for the Niagara Children's Centre.



This year, the Annual Fun Run, will be held Sunday, Sept. 29th from 8 a.m. to noon, at Brock University.



The Superhero Run is a family-friendly event designed to be inclusive and fun for all.



It features a 1K accessible course with activity stations, and a scenic 2.5K loop around the University’s campus offers a chance to experience a race-like atmosphere without the pressure of a timed competition.



Every step taken supports the vital programs and services provided by Niagara Children’s Centre to more than 6,500 children and youth with physical, developmental, and communicative delays or disabilities.



You can register on the Children's Centre website, or in-person at Brock that morning.

