A rally to show Canadians support from our Americans neighbours will be held next week.

'Elbows Up For Canada' is a scheduled protest put together by Americans in Buffalo, New York.

Katie Power is the organizer and says it is a pro-Canadian event to show support in the face of U.S. tariffs and comments made by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The rally is set for April 2nd, the same day American tariffs are set to be announced, with people gathering at the Shoreline Trail Bridge at 5pm.

The site is near the Peace Bridge, that can be seen from the Fort Erie side of the Niagara River.

Plans are in the works for Canadians to gather across the river to protest tariffs, and comments made by U.S. President Trump.

