An animal rights group still has concerns with the Marineland plan for opening this year.

World Animal Protection Canada say that they are not pleased that the Beluga whale exbihibit will still be a part of the modified opening plan for the Niagara Falls theme park.



Campaign Director Melissa Matlow says in a release that “Marineland is doubling down on its so-called ‘Friendship Cove’ which is nothing but a substandard venue for innocent beluga whales to be exploited for entertainment purposes.”

The release adds that the "The belugas that remain are kept in increasingly substandard conditions and deserve better."



Matlow goes on to say “World Animal Protection is renewing its call to have Marineland either transition away completely from animal entertainment or be shut down by province, The fire sale of Marineland is being done with little to no transparency or oversight from the Government of Ontario and that must change.”



World Animal Protection continues to call on the provincial government to pass stronger regulations around animal welfare and improve enforcement.

