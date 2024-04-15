Ontario's Minister of Energy will be in Niagara Falls tomorrow to make an announcement.



Minister Todd Smith will be joined by Niagara Regional Chair, Jim Bradley, and other elected officials to make the announcement at the Sir Adam Beck Generating Station on the Niagara Parkway.



The complex started supplying power in the 1920's and has been declared a National Historic Site of Canada.



Since 1958, Sir Adam Beck Generating Station No. 2 has been Ontario Power Generation's largest and one of its most reliable hydroelectric facilities.



Water from the Niagara and Welland rivers is diverted above Niagara Falls to the stations through canals and diversion tunnels into the complex and then released into the lower portion of the Niagara River.



Over the years, most of the station’s original units have been replaced with modern, more efficient generators.



