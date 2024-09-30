Another arrest has been made in connection to a handmade explosives investigation.

Earlier this month, 21-year-old Taha Sleiman was arrested for making explosive devices inside his home in Niagara Falls.

As a result of further investigation, a search of a home in Chatham was conducted.

On Saturday September 28th, 26-year-old Malek Sleiman was arrested and charged with making and possessing explosive devices, and possession of a taser and pepper spray.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact investigators by calling 905-688-4111, dial option 3, extension 1009768.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.