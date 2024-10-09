Another beluga whale has died at Marineland -- the fourth to die at the Niagara Falls, Ontario, park since November.

Sixteen belugas and one killer whale have died at the park since 2019.

Ontario's Animal Welfare Services, which is part of the Ministry of the Solicitor General, has been investigating Marineland since 2020.

A spokesperson for Solicitor General Michael Kerzner says animal welfare inspectors have been at the park 200 times.

The minister's office wouldn't answer follow-up questions about what is happening during those visits.

Marineland has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

The member of provincial parliament for Niagara Falls says the public has a right to know what's going on.

The N-D-P's Wayne Gates says Kerzner needs to come to the table and discuss how to protect the animals.

The park is up for sale and only opened for two months this year as it awaits a new owner -- and it's unclear what the long-term plan is for the animals.