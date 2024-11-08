Another beluga has recently died at Marineland, making it the fifth such whale to die there in a year and the 17th since late 2019.

The Ontario government is speaking publicly about its ongoing investigation of the park, saying water troubles are under control after a recent investment.

The province's chief animal welfare inspector Melanie Milczynski tells The Canadian Press that to her understanding, marine mammal deaths at the tourist destination in Niagara Falls have not been related to water quality.

She says that's despite the fact the water did not meet the standard of care until recently.

Milczynski gave the first glimpse inside the government's four-year-long probe of Marineland -- the only place in Canada where whales are still in captivity.

Kiska, the country's last remaining killer whale in captivity, died in April 2023. One dolphin, one harbour seal, one grey seal, two sea lions and two Magellanic penguins have also died at the park in the past five years.

Marineland did not answer questions about the animal deaths, and instead twice responded to recent queries with accusations that journalism published by The Canadian Press was driven by its reporter's -- quote -- ``personal animal rights beliefs and activism.''

The park has previously said that the animal deaths are part of the cycle of life, and defended its treatment of the animals.

It has also said that its water had nothing to do with the deaths.