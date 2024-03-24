A newly released intelligence report warns threats against politicians have become ``increasingly normalized.''

It says this is happening due to extremist narratives prompted by personal grievances and fuelled by misinformation or deliberate lies.

The Canadian Press obtained the report, prepared by a federal task force that aims to safeguard elections, through the Access to Information Act.

The report says the Canadian violent extremist landscape has seen the proliferation of conspiracy theories, a growing lack of trust in the integrity of the state and more political polarization.

Baseless theories, disinformation and misinformation have spread to larger audiences, exposing online users to a vast network of narratives that undermine science, systems of government and traditional authority.

The report adds that violent rhetoric is routinely directed at elected officials _ with particular hostility towards high-profile women.