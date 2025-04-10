It is an uneasy time for GM workers in Niagara.

The current tariff situation, and global economy, creating anxious moments at GM in St. Catharines.

Workers have watched Stellantis begin layoffs in Windsor amidst the trade war.

Unifor Local 199 Chairperson Trevor Longpre, says thankfully they do have provisions in their collective agreement that will keep them on the job at this time.

"The rhetoric coming out of the White House, doesn't mean that Canada stole American auto jobs. Canada has been building automobiles for over a hundred years, and they are distinctly Canadian. Unifor takes exception that they can bully or succumb to the pressure."

The 90-day pause on tariffs that U.S. President Donald Trump issued yesterday does not include his tariff on automobiles.

There is currently a 25 per cent tariff on vehicles heading into the U.S.

Canada responded with a 25 per cent levy on U.S. made vehicles.