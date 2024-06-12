Niagara Police appealing for any information after the shooting death of a 33-year-old man in St. Catharines two years ago.



It was early in the morning on Sunday June 12th, 2022, a man died at the intersection of Pleasant Avenue and Lake Street following a party at a nearby home.



Two other people were also shot that morning, a 32-year-old man, and a 34-year-old woman -- both survived.



Over the last two years, detectives have continued to investigate what led up to the man’s death and the relationship between the victims and the suspects.



Police are asking for anyone who attended the party or who was in the area at the time of the shooting to contact Detective Sergeant David Pierini at (905) 688 – 4111, dial option 3, ext. 1009134.



Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

