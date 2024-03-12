Niagara Police have released more details following a shooting yesterday in Fort Erie.

Officers say a man and woman were out collecting aluminum recycling from driveway bins around 6:30 a.m.



The man was walking when when an argument started with another man who was believed to be out collecting recycling as well.



Police alledge that suspect hit the man with a bat then pulled a gun and shot the victim.



As the man tried to flee to the car being driven by the woman the suspect fired shots at the car hitting her.



The victims remain in hospital.



The woman with serious injuries, the man in critical condition.



78 year old William Symes from Fort Erie has been arrested and is facing a long list of charges including two counts of attempted murder.



The other charges are two counts of Discharge Firearm with Intent to Wound or Endanger Life, Use Firearm During Commission of an Offence (x2), Careless Use of a Firearm, Pointing a Firearm (x2), Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon, Possession of a Restricted or Prohibited Firearm Knowingly not Holding a Licence, Unauthorized Use of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition, Assault with a Weapon, Aggravated Assault (x2).

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1022300.