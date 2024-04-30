A 39-year-old man has been arrested after reports of a man with a knife threatening another man in St. Catharines.



Niagara Regional Police were called yesterday morning at 11:30 to reports of an armed person in the area of Church Street and Queenston Street.



When officers arrived, the suspect fled on foot towards Niagara Street.



With assistance from the NRPS Real Time Operations Centre, officers were able to track the suspect's location, and after a foot chase, the suspect was arrested without incident near Niagara Street and Queenston Street.



No injuries were reported during the incident.



39-year-old Brian Hamilton of no-fixed address was arrested and charged with Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose.

He has been released on a Form 9 Appearance Notice with a future court date of June 11th.

