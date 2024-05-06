A man is facing charges after an armed stand-off with Niagara Police.

It all started in a Welland parking lot yesterday afternoon.



Officers were called to a shopping plaza on Lincoln Street near Coventry Road just before 3 p.m.



A woman says she was walking when she was hit by an unknown man driving in the parking lot.



The suspect fled the scene but a witness followed him to a home on State Street.



The witness was threatened with a knife but was not hurt.



When police arrived they say the suspect came out of the house threatening officers this time with a knife and bat, and then again he came out holding a gun.



The area was secured and just after 4 p.m. the suspect surrendered.



38 year old James Hellam from Welland has been arrested and charged with Assault with a Weapon, Utter a Death Threat, and Firearms offences.



Police expect there to be more charges in the case.



Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1023300.

