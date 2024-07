With help from the public, police have arrested a suspect in a robbery in Niagara Falls.

An man was sitting in his car when a male suspect assaulted him and stole his wallet.

It happened earlier this month in the parking lot of Value Village on Lundy's Lane.

The suspect was identified after police released a photo.

Forty-year-old David Morgan of Niagara on the Lake is charged with robbery and fail to comply with probation.