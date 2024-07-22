After a 6-month-long investigation, Niagara Regional Police have made an arrest in a robbery and kidnapping case.

On Janaury 14th, police were called to the Embassy Suites in Niagara Falls.

A customer of the hotel had exited his SUV to check his family into a room, when a man jumped into the vehicle and drove away.

A woman and young child remained in the vehicle.

The suspect stopped in the parking lot and forced them to exit the vehicle before fleeing the area once again.

The stolen vehicle was later located in the area of Baldwin Street and Hager Avenue in Burlington, with damage to the vehicle.

The suspect fled the area by stealing another vehicle nearby.

On July 21st, with the assistance from Six Nations Police, 38-year-old Jason White was arrested and charged with robbery, kidnapping, assault, uttering threat, and dangerous driving.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, ext. 1009346.