Ontario Provincial Police are looking for witnesses after an arrest on the QEW yesterday.

Officers say around 4 p.m. they were called regarding a driver that was pointing a handgun at other motorists on the Niagara bound QEW.

A 25-year-old driver from Brampton was stopped a short time later and police seized an imitation hand gun.

The driver is now facing charges but police are asking witnesses to contact the Niagara detachment of the OPP at 905-356-1311.