Artists will be centre stage for an upcoming fundriaser.

The Canadian Federation of University Women St. Catharines hosting a new event called “Drawn to Niagara”.

President Christine Marks says it all happpens April 29th at Coppola's in St. Catharines.

Those artists will compete for a $5,000 dollar prize.

Funds raised will support the CFUW Awards Program and local agencies that benefit women and children.

For tickets and information visit https://cfuwstcatharines.org/dtn/