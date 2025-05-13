Asahi Kasei is hosting an open house in Port Colborne today.

The company is still in the process of building its $1.56-billion lithium-ion battery separator plant on Highway 140.

The open house will be held in the Golden Puck Room at Vale Health & Wellness Centre, 550 Elizabeth St., Port Colborne, from 3-7 p.m.

The drop-in event will include information on the products that will be made in Port Colborne, the latest artistic renderings of the facility, and details on current and future jobs available.

Currently the company has 9 job postings listed but they expect roughly 300 full-time equivalent positions to be in place when production begins in 2027.

For more information visit https://calendar.portcolborne.ca/Default/Detail/2025-05-13-1500-Asahi-Kasei-Community-Open-House