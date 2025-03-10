A Japanese-based company is setting up shop at Niagara College's Welland campus as its billion-dollar plant is built in Port Colborne.

Asahi Kasei Battery Separator Canada is leasing office space at Niagara College while its facility is being built.

“The presence of the Asahi Kasei team at the College is a shining example of how we support the success of new and existing employers in Niagara,” said NC President Sean Kennedy. “It is a chance to connect the company with the programs, students – and nationally-recognized research and innovation work – that will support the growth and success of Asahi Kasei in Niagara.”

The lithium-ion battery separators to be produced at its Port Colborne facility are among the most highly engineered and critical components of lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles and other energy storage applications.

“Since announcing plans to establish our first North American plant in Port Colborne last May, we have been incredibly grateful for the support of the local community, including Niagara College,” said Samuel A. Mills, President of Asahi Kasei Battery Separator Canada Corporation. “As we move into our new office space on campus, we are excited to further enhance this partnership – collaborating with the college to develop training initiatives and other programs that will create valuable career pathways for students and graduates, while helping us build a strong, local workforce for our new facility.”

Asahi Kasei’s offices will be located on the second floor of the Walker Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Centre.

The office will be the primary work location for Asahi Kasei’s administrative and business teams.