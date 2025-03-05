Pathstone Mental Health has announced Ashley Judd will be the Keynote Speaker for its 2025 Hope Gala.

Officials say they are thrilled to have the internationally renowned actress, mental health advocate, and humanitarian, joining them for the fundraising event Saturday, June 14, 2025, at Fallsview Casino Resort.

The annual event brings together community leaders, philanthropists, and supporters to raise funds for Pathstone.

Judd, known for her powerful advocacy in mental health and trauma recovery, has been a passionate and outspoken voice for mental health awareness.

"Pathstone Mental Health is dedicated to providing support and hope for children, youth, and families," said Shaun Baylis, CEO of Pathstone Foundation. "The Hope Gala is an opportunity to raise awareness and essential funds for our programs. We are honoured to welcome Ashley Judd, whose advocacy aligns so deeply with our mission. Her presence and story will undoubtedly inspire our guests and further our efforts to foster hope and healing in our community."

In 2023, the Hope Gala featured comedian and mental health advocate Howie Mandel as the keynote speaker, drawing significant attention and support for Pathstone’s mission.

