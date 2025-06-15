Thank you for reading this important message.

Over the course of the next few days, and possibly weeks, 610 CKTB's website will be offline.

While we understand the importance of local news, especially in Niagara, we must take time to rebuild and refresh as we transfer the ownership of our company.

www.610cktb.com will be back online, and we kindly ask you to bookmark it, and check in with us over the next few days to see if we are back.

While we can't sharing news on Facebook and Instragram due to federal laws, we will use our X account to share breaking news information. You can find us here: @610CKTB

Our pledge to you, the listener, remains the same, to continue to cover what matters most to Niagara residents.

We will continue to offer local, on-air newscasts, without interruption. Join us from 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. every weekday, and Saturday and Sunday mornings. We will also continue to broadcast locally from our home, 12 Yates Street. St. Catharines.

Please find us on the iheart radio app, or on the AM dial.

In the meantime, you can contact me, News Director Bonnie Heslop, at bonnie.heslop@whiteoaksgroup.ca

Thank you for your patience and support.