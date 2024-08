The AWA Niagara Festival is back this coming weekend.



The event put together by African Women Acting features musical perfmances, workshops, crafts, and kids zone.

It runs Saturday and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Oakes Garden Theatre in Niagara Falls.



Click HERE to listen to Program Director Susan Heaten discuss the event on Niagara in the Morning.

For more information visit https://africanwomenacting.org/awafest/