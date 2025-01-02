A baby boy has rang in New Year at Niagara Health.

Clark Forma is the first baby to be born at Niagara Health in 2025.

He arrived at 12:28am on January 1st at the Marotta Family Hospital.

Weighing 4.42 kilograms and measuring more than 53 centimetres, Clark joins older brother Killian.

Clark's parents, Kimberly and Nick from Welland, were presented with a trophy from the nurses on the Women’s and Babies Unit.

Clark joined three other babies, including a set of twins, born at Niagara Health as of 1pm on new years.