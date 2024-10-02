It is a waiting game to see if the band will be brought back to the Lincoln and Welland Regiment.

This past summer the band was told to stop using the regiment's name and were denied access to the armoury to practice.



St. Catharines MP Chris Bittle says he reached out to the Commander of the Army and they have told him that a mediator has been appointed and he wants to see a resolution to the issue.



The band is made up of 32 volunteers many of whom are veterans or former members of the Lincoln and Welland Regiment.



Bittle is hoping to have the matter dealt with so that the band can participate in Remembrance Day ceremonies next month.

