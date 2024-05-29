The Niagara River Lions are set to take the court in their home opener Thursday night in St. Catharines.

The Niagara-based Canadian Elite Basketball League team is looking for some revenge as they play the Brampton Honey Badgers at the Meridian Centre.

Niagara and Brampton faced off last Friday, and the Honey Badgers came out on top 74-67.

To celebrate tomorrow night's home opener, the theme will be Niagara Night.

The game gets underway at 7 p.m.

You can still get your tickets by clicking here, or you can catch the games on TSN.