The Town of Lincoln is sending out a big thank you to a local family, who donated park equipment, in memory of their late son.



The new play equipment has been installed at Jack Simpson Park in the community of Beamsville.



Four-year-old Adam Komar died in a tragic tobogganing incident in the town back in 2021.



The community raised over $60,000 to help the family financially at that time, and the family said they would donate any left over money, in his name, back into the community.



The equipment consists of a playhouse with rubberized surfacing to enhance accessibility.



It is designed for children aged 15 months to five years.



“We liked the idea of donating equipment that younger children could enjoy, to complement the other equipment at Jack Simpson Park that is geared toward older kids. We are proud to leave a legacy of our son that will be enjoyed by the community.” Komar Family

“On behalf of the Town of Lincoln, we are touched by this kind and thoughtful donation and thank the Komar family for considering the needs of families and young community members,” said Town of Lincoln Mayor Sandra Easton. “I am sure that this equipment will be very much appreciated by many.”

"This donation exemplifies the spirit of our community, where acts of kindness and generosity enhance the lives of our residents,” said the Town’s Chief Administrative Officer Michael Kirkopoulos. “We are deeply grateful to the Komar family for their contribution, which will bring joy to many children for years to come."

The Town of Lincoln has a Park and Facility Amenities Commemorative Program, providing a unique dedication in honour of a loved one.