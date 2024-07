What better way to welcome Jelly Roll to St. Catharines than a little bit of sugar and jam?

To mark Jelly Roll's first ever international show, Beechwood Doughnuts has created a Jelly Roll doughnut.

One dollar from every donut sold will be donated directly to the Heather Winterstein Foundation.

The treat is a vegan donut coated in powdered sugar and filled with raspberry jam.

It's only available for today, July 8th, at their shop on St. Paul Street in downtown St. Catharines.