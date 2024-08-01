Big Brothers Big Sisters of Niagara (BBBSN) have launched “The Big Start” program for the second year in a row.

The aim of the program is to support Niagara students with new school supplies and a $200 Pen Centre shopping spree.

The campaign kicked off with the unveiling of a decorated bus, supplied by Switzer-Carty Transportation, inside the Pen Centre.

The bus is located in the event court with donation bins to collect new/unopened back to school essentials.

“This year, our aim is to build upon the amazing foundation and partnerships developed through The Big Start to ensure more young people to have an amazing return to school," says Erin Graybiel, Executive Director of BBBSN.

“We are thrilled to see the return of The Big Start program in collaboration with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Niagara,” says Michelle Schleimer, General Manager of the Pen Centre. “Last year, our customers, retailers and local businesses united to support over 250 youth with backpacks filled with essential school supplies, offering much-needed relief for families during this challenging time of year."

The first cash donation was given by Mayor Matt Siscoe's SCORE golf tournament for $5000.

Lactalis Canada will also be packing and donating 92 backpacks on August 21st.

If you'd like to get involved or donate, you can visit https://niagara.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca/event/the-big-start/.