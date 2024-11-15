There will be some changes to the GO Train service to and from Niagara next week as an old bridge is replaced.

On Monday and Tuesday (Nov 18,19) there will be no Lakeshore West train service at Niagara Falls and St. Catharines GO stations.

The 100-year-old St. Paul Street West Bridge, which sits over an active Canadian National Railway corridor is being taken down.

Residents in the area may notice some loud noise at unexpected times.

There will be various road closures and detours in the area, and temporary changes to some transit routes.

Riders travelling to Niagara Falls or St. Catharines GO will need to transfer to GO bus Route 12 from Burlington GO station.

Train trips will be modified to start or end at either Aldershot GO or West Harbour GO:

Monday, November 18, 2024

The 9:10 a.m. and 10:22 p.m. trains will end at Aldershot GO.

The 1:09 p.m. and 9:09 p.m. trains will begin at Aldershot GO.

The 5:21p.m. train will end at West Harbour GO.

Tuesday, November 19, 2024:

The 9:10 a.m. and 10:22 p.m. trains will end at Aldershot GO.

The 1:09 p.m. and 9:09 p.m. trains will begin at Aldershot GO.

The 5:21 p.m. train will end at West Harbour GO.

The 6:30 a.m train will begin at West Harbour GO.

Wednesday, November 20, 2024

The 6:30 a.m. train will begin at West Harbour GO.

The 9:10 a.m. train will end at Aldershot GO.