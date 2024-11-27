A Smithville company, that produces dog and cat food, is expanding with help from the provincial government.

Big Country Raw will be receiving a loan of $1.3 million from the province to help fund a $8.9 million dollar expansion plan to boost local manufacturing and create over 16 new jobs in West Lincoln.

"This expansion project marks a transformative milestone for our business," said Geraldine Brouwer, Co-Founder and Vice-President of Big Country Raw.

"With our new 29,000 square foot facility, we are doubling our footprint, enhancing cold chain distribution, implementing advanced automation and raising food safety standards," said Rob Brouwer, Co-Founder and President of Big Country Raw.

The funding was announced today by Sam Oosterhoff, MPP for Niagara West.

"Our government is building a strong Ontario and creating the conditions for a strong economy by supporting key investments in our community," said MPP Oosterhoff.

"This investment by Big Country Raw will boost the local manufacturing sector and create new jobs for workers and families in Niagara."

Big Country Raw specializes in frozen raw pet food products.

The company plans to expand their current facility in Smithville, and buy new equipment to automate the processing and packaging to increase production.