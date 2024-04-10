Niagara Police officers have seized a vehicle believed to have been used in a deadly hit and run in Niagara Falls.



Officers were called to the area of Sodom Road and Weaver Road in the Town of Chippawa Monday morning to find an adult man dead lying on the side of the road.



Detectives from the Collision Reconstruction Unit located and seized a 2007 Black Cadillac Escalade believed to be involved in the incident.



Police are are looking for anyone with any information about this case, who may have seen the vehicle or have video surveillance or dash camera footage between midnight and 7:30 a.m. Monday, April 8th, 2024 in the area of Sodom Road.



Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009472.



Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.

