The latest blitz on commercial trucks in Lincoln has led to 10 charges.

Niagara Regional Police alongside Halton Police Service, Ministry of Transportation and the Town of Lincoln partnered on the initiative focusing on commercial motor vehicle enforcement.



37 vehicles were inspected during the effort on July 19th.



19 vehicles were taken off the road with significant safety concerns.



10 charges were laid including overweight, improper load covering, bolt missing on drive shaft, incorrect vehicle registration, multiple insecure loads, improper daily inspection.



The blitz is part of an ongoing effort in response to increased commercial vehicle traffic bypassing the inspection station in Lincoln.

