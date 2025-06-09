An incredibly successful Book Riot in Niagara Falls.
Director of Development and Stewardship, Amanda Braet, says over $192,000 was raised to support survivors of abuse in south Niagara.
That surpasses their initial goal of $165,000.
The used book sale took place over the weekend at the Gale Centre.
In 2023, Women’s Place became Birchway Niagara, to become more inclusive.
Birchway Niagara has a 24-hour support line for people experiencing abuse.
You can call or text 905-356-5800 if you or someone you know is in need of help, or click here for more information.