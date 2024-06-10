The Birchway Book Riot was a full success.

The annual fundraiser bringing in over $162,000 for the domestic violence shelter in Niagara Falls, and programs across South Niagara.



The Gale Centre in Niagara Falls welcomed more than five thousand people for the 45th annual event.



Funds raised will have an immediate impact allowing Birchway to 45 safe shelter beds, five more than the goal they had set.

Click HERE to listen to Amanda Braet announce the final total on Niagara in the Morning.

Donations of books, games and more for the 2025 event will open up on July 23.

