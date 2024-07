Downtown St. Catharines will be buzzing with the return of Born and Raised at Montebello Park.

The two day festival features performances by City and Color and AlexisonFire



For the weekend the city has implemented special event parking at its downtown lots.



It will be $10 at the city’s parking garages and surface lots.



The increased fee will be in place starting at 4:30 this afternoo and starting at 4 tomorrow



For tickets and more information visit https://bornandraisedconcertseries.com/